Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

The Winter Storm Warning for parts of Sweetwater County remains in effect until 6 p.m. this evening. The National Weather Service in Riverton is warning that travel could be difficult caused by slippery road conditions and areas of blowing snow. More information here.

Wyoming Cowboy’s assistant coach Wille Garza resigns after being suspended early this month for DUI. More information here.

The Imaging and Scheduling departments at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County have received an increase in phone calls to schedule mammograms, ultrasounds, MRIs, CTs and X-rays. We are prepared to accommodate those needs. More information here.

The Community Fine Arts Center will have a new exhibit opening next week and is inviting the public to an opening reception for local artists Howard Hart and his son Travis Hart. More information here.

Children and adults alike packed Downtown Rock Springs Saturday for the annual Halloween Stroll. Check out the photos here.

According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, an Arctic cold front will bring another round of snow, wind and very cold temperatures to Wyoming tonight through early Wednesday. More information here.

Local residents can practice their golf swing throughout the year with the new golf simulator being installed at the Rock Springs Civic Center. More information here.

Rock Springs and Green River high schools participated in the 2019 cross country state championship this weekend in Afton, Wyoming. More information here.

Black bear hunters are alerted that Black Bear Hunt Area 12, Pine Mountain, closed Monday, Oct. 28. More information here.

Habitat improvements in the Laramie River intended to boost the brown trout fishery also have benefited native non-game fish, according to newly published research by University of Wyoming scientists. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Betty Louise Jenkins. Details here.

Monetta (Ruby) Parr. Details here.

Jeanne Kindzierski. Details here.

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted