Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Tuesday, October 1, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Yesterday, Yellowstone Park officials reported that a 48-year-old man fell into thermal water near the cone of Old Faithful Geyser Sunday night. Cade Siemers, a U.S. citizen currently residing in India, suffered severe burns to a significant portion of his body. More information here.

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency announced it has added lighting to the Bank Court area in Downtown Rock Springs. Funding for the project came in part from a grant received from the Wyoming Community Foundation. More information here.

An outside law firm quietly investigated former University of Wyoming President Laurie Nichols at the direction of the university’s board of trustees in the weeks before she was informed she wouldn’t continue as the school’s chief executive, an investigation by the Star-Tribune and WyoFile found. More information here.

The direct descendant of a Rock Springs town marshal killed in the line of duty over a century ago is herself an officer of the Rock Springs Police Department. More information here.

A Green River man and woman died as a result of injuries sustained in a head-on collision near Green River late Friday night. The crash occurred near milepost 91 on Interstate 80. More information here.

Western Wyoming Community College partners with the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center’s (AHC) Simpson Institute for Western Politics and Leadership to host “Breaking the Boom and Bust Cycle in Wyoming: Viewpoints from Southwest Wyoming.” More information here.

The Wyoming Department of Corrections confirmed on Monday that escaped inmate Jason Green was apprehended in Mesquite, Texas. Inmate Robert Simpson remains at large and is potentially still in the Mesquite and greater Dallas/Fort Worth area. More information here.

Nominate conservationists — past and present — until Dec. 2 for the 2020 Wyoming Outdoor Hall of Fame. Potential inductees are those who made a significant, lasting, lifetime contribution to conservation and Wyoming’s outdoor heritage. More information here

The Park County Sheriff’s Office seeks information about a possible grave site discovered on private property in the Polecat Bench area off of Wyoming Highway 294. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Mary Ann Baker. Detail here.

