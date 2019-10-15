Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Tuesday, October 15, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Both the Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will be meeting tonight in regular sessions. Items on the Green River City Council agenda include a request from the City Prosecutor and the Green River Police Department on a proposed amendment to the city’s smoking prohibited ordinance while in Rock Springs, council members will vote on a resolution accepting and approving a contract with DeBernardi Construction Company, Inc. and Jackman Construction, Inc. More information here.

The identity of a Sweetwater County Detention Center inmate who died while in custody on Sunday was released by the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Monday. Zachary Colton Griffiths, 28, of Green River, died at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County after deputies discovered him unresponsive. More information here.

The Rock Springs Soccer Association is considering changing its season so that the players and coaches do not have to practice in the dark and cold late in the Fall season. RSSA proposes to start the Fall season two-to-three weeks earlier. More information here.

A University of Wyoming faculty member is among a team of international authors inviting the scientific community to address three “grand challenges” that will drive the innovation needed for wind to become one of the world’s primary sources of low-cost electricity generation. More information here.

The Wyoming Department of Health will host an October public hearing in Cheyenne on proposed revisions to the Immunization Program Administrative Rules. The hearing will be from noon to 4 p.m. on Oct. 28. More information here.

The Wyoming women’s basketball team have two-and-a-half weeks of practices under their belts, and first-year head coach Gerald Mattinson is happy with the way the young team is learning and getting better each day. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

John Myron Richardson. Details here.

Andrew Robert Logan. Details here.

Dennis Lee Barbero. Details here.

