Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Tuesday, October 8, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Recently PacifiCorp released a draft of its long-term energy plan and if approved, may well mean and early retirement of Sweetwater County’s Jim Bridger 1 and 2. PacifiCorp operates as Rocky Mountain Power in Wyoming. According to rockymountainpower.net, the draft “preferred portfolio” for the 2019 Integrated Resource Plan, known as the IRP, indicates how the company envisions meeting customer energy needs most cost-effectively over the next 20 years. More information here.

A wildland fire reported late in the afternoon on Friday burned about 30 acres before it was contained, according to Sweetwater County Fire District #1 Chief Scott Kitchner. More information here.

Western Wyoming Community College will host the Fall 2019 Geology Expo on Oct. 19. The annual event is schedule for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Atrium. More information here.

The University of Wyoming accorded degrees upon the following students from Sweetwater County at the completion of the 2019 summer semester. Click here to see the list.

First Bank in Rock Springs, along with Wyo4News and WyoRadio have once again teamed up for their annual Baby Food, Formula and Diaper Drive. All the donations and proceeds will benefit the Food Bank of Sweetwater County. More information here.

A Sublette County Sheriff’s Office deputy was recently awarded a life-saving medal for his quick response to a medical emergency in June, according to a press release Monday. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

William John Buchanan. Details here.

Donald Hofeldt. Details here.

Barbara Jean Harsha. Details here.

