Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency recently won all three Wyoming Main Street categories at the Wyoming Working Together Conference in Gillette. More information here.

Wyoming senior cross country runner Paul Roberts has been named the National Athlete of the Week by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. More information here.

As coal’s future dims, uneasiness permeates Rock Springs. Mayor Tim Kaumo talks about the future of local coal. More information here.

The audition for the Missoula Children’s Theatre production of “Pinocchio” is set for 4 p.m. Monday September 16 at Rock Springs High School auditorium. According to the press release, roles are available for students in grades kindergarten through 12th grade who attend Sweetwater County School District No. 1. Approximately 60 local students will be cast. More information here.

Western Wyoming Community College to celebrate its 60th anniversay Sept. 28. The celebration will happen on the Western Commons from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. More information here.

Bitter Creek Boutique has announced their Autumn Craft Show coming up Friday, October 11 and Saturday, October 12 at the Bunning Freight Station in Downtown Rock Springs. More information here.

PacifiCorp has chosen to throttle down production at the coal-fired Jim Bridger Plant rather than install expensive clean-coal technology there, and Wyoming regulators are now backing the plan. More information here.

A tired and cold but otherwise unharmed Nevada kayaker was rescued Sunday near Firehole Canyon. More information here.

With two goals from senior Michaela Stark, the Wyoming women’s soccer team scored a dominate 4-1 home victory over the Idaho State Bengals on Sunday afternoon. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

