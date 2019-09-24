Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Tuesday, September 24, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Genesis Energy, L.P. on Monday announced the company plans to invest approximately $300 million to expand its existing Granger production facility to increase soda ash production by approximately 750k tons per year. More information here.

Kristy Nielson, Chief Nursing Officer at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, won the Best Mentor award last week during the seventh annual Women of Influence banquet at the Casper Event Center. More information here.

Governor Mark Gordon announced the appointment of Suzannah Robinson as District Court Judge for the Third Judicial District serving Sweetwater County. Robinson fills the vacancy occurring with the retirement of Judge Nena James. More information here.

The University of Wyoming Cowboy basketball team hits the floor for their first official practice today. Wyoming returns four starters and eight-letter winners from last year’s team that went 8-24 on the season. More information here.

Western Wyoming Community College will host Carine McCandless and Annette McGivney on campus Oct. 15, with a joint reading from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in room 1302 and a writer’s workshop from 2:30-4:30 p.m. in room 1309. Both events are free and open to the public. More information here.

United Way of Southwest Wyoming is hosting a diaper drive for National Diaper Need Awareness Week. Diapers and wipes can be dropped off at Sweetwater County libraries in Rock Springs and Green River, Union Wireless locations and the UWSW office between Sept. 23 and Oct. 4. More information here.

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced Sheridan-based Ramaco Carbon is the recipient of millions in new federal grants, to support the creation of high-value alternative uses for coal in developing both advanced carbon products and advanced materials. More information here.

