Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Last night the Rock Springs City Council voted not to approve a resolution that would change the minimum lot acreage and development size originally planned for Sweetwater Station Addition Phase 2 housing project near Northpark Elementary School. More information here.

USDA Releases Proposed Amendments to Greater Sage Grouse Land Management Plans. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue on Aug. 1 announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Forest Service proposed changes to how the agency manages greater sage grouse in Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Wyoming, and Utah after hearing concerns from states and land users. More information here.

County Gives Boost To Horse Racing. Horse racing has provided Sweetwater County and the State of Wyoming with revenues. Organizers now want the county to return the favor so that some of those racing revenues can be used for capital repairs to the facilities at Sweetwater Events Complex. More information here.

Wyoming’s Cassh Maluia Named To 2019 Polynesian College Football Player Of The Year Watch List. University of Wyoming senior linebacker Cassh Maluia has been named to the 2019 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award Watch List. The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced its 2019 Watch List for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award on Tuesday. More information here.

Temporary Closure On Moose-Wilson Road For Dust Abatement. The unpaved section of the Moose-Wilson Road in Grand Teton National Park will be temporarily closed for seasonal dust abatement beginning 4 a.m. Tuesday, August 13 and will reopen by 8 a.m. Thursday, August 15. More information here.

Smith: Local Ambulance Service Providers Are Failing. Ambulance service in the county is failing and no one wants to take on the challenge of repairing the problem. More information here.

Cowboy Football Season Tickets Sales Approach 8,000 Sold. The University of Wyoming announced yesterday that season tickets for the upcoming 2019 football season are approaching 8,000 sold mark. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Ashley Marie Skorcz (February 8, 1996 – July 28, 2019) Details.

Norman LeRoy Lange (November 13, 1968 – August 4, 2019) Details.

