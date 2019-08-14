Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Sweetwater County School District #1 will begin their series of school open houses today in preparation for the Monday, August 19 first day of school. More information and complete schedule here.

Annual Catholic Potluck Picnic And Mass This Sunday In Bunning Park. Holy Spirit Catholic Community will be holding their annual Mass and potluck picnic in Bunning Park this Sunday beginning at 5:00 p.m. According to a press release, anyone from any faith is welcome to attend. More information here.

Cowgirl Soccer Picked To Finish Fifth In MWC Coaches Poll. The University of Wyoming Cowgirl soccer team has been picked to finish fifth in the Mountain West Coaches’ Poll. The poll, voted on by the league’s 12 head coaches, was released today. More information here.

Multiple Search And Rescue Incidents. Grand Teton National Park rangers responded to multiple search and rescue calls in the backcountry this past weekend. Hikers and climbers attempting larger ascents are reminded to research their route and be knowledgeable of the skills required for their trip. More information here.

Deer Trail Assisted Living Offering Dementia Caregiver Support Group. The Dementia Caregiver Support Group offers resources, education, and the ability to share one’s experience. The group is also a place to gather advice and input from others who are experiencing, or caregiving, for loved ones with dementia diseases. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Wyo4News Obituary: Tamela Kay Moyer – Details.

Louis “John” Marcinek, Jr. – Details.

Monte McCallister – Details.

David Yori – Details.

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted