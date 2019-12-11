Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- The Green River Police Department will soon be conducting random alcohol compliance checks to make sure local business are not selling to underage patrons. More information here.
- Three Cowboy wrestlers show up this week in the national rankings of weight classes. As a team the Pokes are also national ranked in the Dual poll. More information here.
- Trustee Carol Jelaco retained her chairman position during board reorganization Monday evening at the Sweetwater School District No. 1 Board of Trustee meeting. More information here.
- Hadley Banks is named the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency Volunteer of the Month for November. More information here.
- The Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund at its Nov. 13-14 meeting voted to approve a $2,600 grant to the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency for its summer 2020 Brown Bag Concert Series. More information here.
- Ten University of Wyoming students — including three from Sweetwater County — recently participated in a “Live Local, Work Local” career experience in Sweetwater County. The program provides students opportunities to live and work in Wyoming. More information here.
- Governor Mark Gordon announced on Monday a joint effort between his administration, the University of Wyoming School of Energy Resources, the U.S. Department of Energy, and Rocky Mountain Power to conduct a study examining carbon capture, utilization, and storage technology opportunities in the region. More information here.
- Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails to host “First Day Hikes,” a perfect way for Wyoming residents and visitors to celebrate the New Year outdoors. More information here.
Latest Obituaries: