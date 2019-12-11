Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

The Green River Police Department will soon be conducting random alcohol compliance checks to make sure local business are not selling to underage patrons. More information here.

Three Cowboy wrestlers show up this week in the national rankings of weight classes. As a team the Pokes are also national ranked in the Dual poll. More information here.

Trustee Carol Jelaco retained her chairman position during board reorganization Monday evening at the Sweetwater School District No. 1 Board of Trustee meeting. More information here.

Hadley Banks is named the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency Volunteer of the Month for November. More information here.

The Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund at its Nov. 13-14 meeting voted to approve a $2,600 grant to the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency for its summer 2020 Brown Bag Concert Series. More information here.

Ten University of Wyoming students — including three from Sweetwater County — recently participated in a “Live Local, Work Local” career experience in Sweetwater County. The program provides students opportunities to live and work in Wyoming. More information here.

Governor Mark Gordon announced on Monday a joint effort between his administration, the University of Wyoming School of Energy Resources, the U.S. Department of Energy, and Rocky Mountain Power to conduct a study examining carbon capture, utilization, and storage technology opportunities in the region. More information here.

Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails to host “First Day Hikes,” a perfect way for Wyoming residents and visitors to celebrate the New Year outdoors. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

