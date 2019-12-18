Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

The Rock Springs Police Department is continuing to investigate the death of two individuals found in their Rock Springs home on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Police reported the identification of the two people. More information here.

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon released a statement regarding legislation being considered by the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee to increase the salaries of the state’s five elected officials. More information here.

The Wyoming Cowgirls basketball team battled #17 Gonzaga last night in Laramie. More information here.

It was good news for the Sweetwater County Commission Tuesday when representatives from ExxonMobil offered details about the company’s plans to expand its Shute Creek facility. More information here.

A group of local realtors came before the Sweetwater County Commission Tuesday to voice their disapproval of an upgraded online records search program, claiming the fees they are now being charged are too much and possibly illegal. More information here.

A semi-trailer caught on fire at mile marker 119 of Interstate 80 this morning, causing traffic delays. More information here.

The American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28 is hosting a Child Abuse Awareness Benefit at 5 p.m. Dec. 20 at their location at 38 N. center St in Green River. The benefit is in memory of Anthony James Dean Radcliff. More information here.

Western Wyoming Community College has recently received a couple of donations, one from ExxonMobil and another from Western Engineers and Geologists. More information here.

For hunters, Jan. 2 is more important than New Year’s Day. That’s when the Wyoming Game and Fish Department opens applications for six different big game species and wild turkey. More information here.

Wyoming 157-pound wrestler Dewey Krueger has been named the Big 12 Wrestler of the Week for his efforts Sunday at the Reno Tournament of Champions. More information here.

Wyoming track & field athlete Shayla Howell has been named the Mountain West Women’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week, it was announced Tuesday by the conference office. More information here.

