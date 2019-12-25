Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Merry Christmas to all our faithful readers! May your day be filled with family, friendship and love!

The National Weather Service has issued Christmas day weather advisories for Sweetwater County and surrounding areas. More information here.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) on Christmas Eve issued a movement permit to Mr. S. Nicholas Claus of the North Pole, a broker with Worldwide Gifts, Unlimited. The permit will allow reindeer to enter and exit the United States between the hours of 7 p.m. Dec. 24, 2019, and 7 a.m. Dec. 25, 2019, through or over any U.S. border port. More information here.

The City of Rock Springs Parks & Recreation Department is sponsoring free Christmas tree recycling this holiday season. Take your old Christmas tree to 200 Community Park Drive between Dec. 26 and Jan. 31 during daylight hours. More information here.

The Rock Springs Family Recreation and Civic Centers are closed Christmas Day. Both centers will also be closed Tuesday, Dec. 31 and Wednesday, Jan. 1. More information here.

The Rock Springs Amateur Hockey Association Girls 19U hockey team was on the road last weekend, playing in Gillette and Miles City, Montana. The Lady Miners won three of four games. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Ricky Nolan Slaugh. Detail here.

Devin Ziegler. Details here.

Links to National and International News:

