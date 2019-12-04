Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

The recently released Wyoming Insight Report for November shows some encouraging numbers for the state’s crude oil and natural gas prices. More information here.

The Wyoming Cowboys and Cowgirls open Mountain West Conference basketball play tonight against Air Force. More information here.

Weather and high winds continue to plague travelers in southern Wyoming. More information here.

Western Wyoming Community College is accepting submissions for Boar’s Tusk Literary Journal from now until Dec. 18. More information here.

Easily find the perfect holiday gift for the person who likes to hunt, fish or enjoy wildlife with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. More information here.

More women are hunting and fishing in Wyoming according to recent Wyoming Game and Fish Department license trend data. Over the last ten years, women’s participation in hunting has increased 30.5% and 14.4% for fishing. More information here.

Wyoming Cowboy senior linebacker Logan Wilson has been named an All-American by Pro Football Focus. Wyoming punt returner Austin Conway was named as Honorable Mention All-American by the publication. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Tillie Mullen. Details here.

Julianne McLeod. Details here.

Billy D. Spencer. Details here.

Mabel Maxine Brown. Details here.

