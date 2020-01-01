Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

It’s New Year’s Day! The Rock Springs Recreation and Civic centers will be closed today. The Green River Recreation Center is also closed today, as well as government offices in Rock Springs, Green River and Sweetwater County.

Cowboys win Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl! Freshman quarterback Levi Williams leads Pokes to a 38-17 win over the Georgia State Panthers. More information here.

“Change” would be the word to describe 2019. Change in government, change in the industry sector, change in the community — it all brings with it a certain amount of unrest mixed with hope, as residents look forward to a new year and decade. Wyo4News year in review. More information here.

As we look back on 2019 in Wyoming sports, one thing has become abundantly clear — Wyoming sports and its athletes are on the rise. More information here.

The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team jumps back into Mountain West play today. This is a rematch of the Mountain West Championship game a year ago. More information here.

The New Year will begin for the Wyoming Cowboy Basketball team in Boise, Idaho. More information here.

The most notable events in 2019 for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department feature one important component – you. More information here.

Obituaries:

Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Jane Leosco. Details here.

Douglas Keith Schmidt. Details here.

