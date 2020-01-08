Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

The Sweetwater County Commission voted Tuesday to replace Chairman Wally Johnson with Commissioner Randy Wendling. The decision was not without some tense moments. More information here.

Governor Gordon’s Early Childhood State Advisory Council has been awarded a $2 million dollar grant to support and improve early childhood education programs in Wyoming. More information here.

The Wyoming Cowboys and Cowgirl basketball teams will both take on San Diego State in Mountain West Conference games tonight. More information here.

The Community Fine Arts Center’s Art Chat group continues to meet each month for local artists of all levels and interests. More information here.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has announced the first wild horse adoption events of 2020 in Wyoming. More information here.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Pinedale Field Office is seeking volunteers from the community to assist with a national mid-winter eagle survey scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. The survey involves observing and counting bald and golden eagles. More information here.

Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce the successful implementation of body-worn cameras for uniformed detention deputies at the Sweetwater County Detention Center. The new program is the first of its kind statewide at a county detention facility. More information here.

A one-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near Elk Mountain on Sunday resulted in the death of one person, the first fatality of the new year on Wyoming roadways. More information here.

In Wyoming, finding a place to go hunting and fishing isn’t hard. In addition to plentiful public land, Wyoming boasts over 2.8 million acres of hunting access and 4,006 lake acres and 86 stream miles for fishing on private land, thanks to the Access Yes program. More information here.

Obituaries:

William Jacob (Jay) Zumbrennen. Details here.

Irene Hanrahan. Details here.

