Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Wednesday, July 17, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

After Tuesday night’s Performance #5 of the National High School Finals Rodeo, the Wyoming girls still find themselves in second place, trailing only Utah.

Wyoming girl’s highlights include a first-place finish in the Reined Horse Performance by Maddie Fantaskey of Worland, a seventh-place time in Breakaway Roping by Riverton’s Madison Enos, Farson’s Aniya Teppo’s twelveth place finish in Girls Cutting, and Shelby Petersen of Douglas eleventh place time in Pole Bending.

The Wyoming boys currently stand in tenth place. Utah leads the boys’ standings. Riggen Meyers of Baggs had the second-best time in Tuesday night’s Bareback Performance, Douglas’ Preston Schwaartzkorph was seventh in Boys Cutting, and Kaden Berger of Gillette has the sixth-fastest time in Steer Wrestling.

In the combined team scores, Wyoming is sixth, with Texas, Utah, and Kansas the top three.

Click here to see the complete results of last night’s Performance #5.

Grand Teton National Park Rangers responded to a fatal head-on collision yesterday afternoon involving a minivan and an SUV on U.S. Highway 89. According to the report, the accident took place approximately ½ mile north of the Jackson Hole Airport Junction. More information here.

Wyoming Cross Country Announces 2019 Schedule. Wyoming cross country head coach Scott Dahlberg announced the 2019 schedule on Tuesday, highlighted by a home meet in Cheyenne to start the season. It will be the second-consecutive season Wyoming has a home meet after having none since 2011. More information here.

The Sweetwater BOCES Presents Two Summer Theatre For Youth Productions. The Sweetwater BOCES Summer Theatre for Youth will present two productions: “The Wizard of Oz” and “Twelfth Night” over the next two weeks. More information here.

UW Student-Athletes Garner MW Scholar-Athlete Honors. The Mountain West announced its 2018-19 Scholar-Athlete Award winners on Tuesday, and the University of Wyoming had 101 student-athletes named to this year’s team, up from 76 in 2017-18. A league-record 867 student-athletes were named to the team. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Daniel Marion Allen – Details

Links to National and International News:

