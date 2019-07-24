Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Wednesday, July 24, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Recently the video surveillance system was activated by several trespassers inside the Reliance Tipple. The building is fenced with signs posted not to enter the building. More information here.

The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with an investigation into a vehicle pursuit that took place from Rock Springs to Green River. Around 9:15 this past Saturday morning sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Elk Street and Yellowstone Road in Rock Springs to assist an officer from Rock Springs Police Department in locating a vehicle that failed to stop during an attempted traffic stop. More information here.

UW Partners With Code.org to Improve K-12 Computer Science Instruction. The University of Wyoming recently created a partnership with Code.org to join a nationwide network of regional partners that support efforts to expand access to computer science in K-12 schools. More information here.

Preseason 2019 MWC Football Team Announced. Today the Mountain West Conference announced their 2019 Preseason All-Conference Team. University of Wyoming senior place-kicker Cooper Rothe was named to the team. He was also selected as the MW Preseason Special Teams Player of the Year in voting by conference media members. More information here.

Cowboy Football Picked To Finish Fourth In Division By Media. The Mountain West Conference Football Media Day kicked off today in Las Vegas, Nevada. One of the first orders of business was the released of the Preseason Predicted Order of Finish for the upcoming football season. More information here.

