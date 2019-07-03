Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Wednesday, July 3, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac is partnering with United Way of Southwest Wyoming to help further Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. More information here.
- The University of Wyoming lists 79 students from Sweetwater County on the 2019 spring semester academic Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman Honor Rolls. More information here.
- The Rock Springs Police Department and City of Rock Springs Fire Department are working together to ensure a fun and safe Independence Day with the annual Firework Show. More information here.
- Many volunteers joined the Wyoming Game and Fish Department at Soda Lake near Pinedale, WY, to continue work on the Steel Jack Fence Project. More information here.
- The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is pleased to announce Emily Lopez as the Volunteer of the Month for June. More information here.
- Sydney Shannon and Carley Ebert, 2019 Rock Springs High School graduates, have been awarded scholarships from P.E.O., a women’s organization focused on providing educational opportunities for female students worldwide. More information here.
- U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., issued a statement after two coal mines near Gillette closed when the operating company Blackjewel LLC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization. Read the statement here.
Sports:
Latest Obituaries: