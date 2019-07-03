Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Wednesday, July 3, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac is partnering with United Way of Southwest Wyoming to help further Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. More information here.

The University of Wyoming lists 79 students from Sweetwater County on the 2019 spring semester academic Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman Honor Rolls. More information here.

The Rock Springs Police Department and City of Rock Springs Fire Department are working together to ensure a fun and safe Independence Day with the annual Firework Show. More information here.

Many volunteers joined the Wyoming Game and Fish Department at Soda Lake near Pinedale, WY, to continue work on the Steel Jack Fence Project. More information here.

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is pleased to announce Emily Lopez as the Volunteer of the Month for June. More information here.

Sydney Shannon and Carley Ebert, 2019 Rock Springs High School graduates, have been awarded scholarships from P.E.O., a women’s organization focused on providing educational opportunities for female students worldwide. More information here.

U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., issued a statement after two coal mines near Gillette closed when the operating company Blackjewel LLC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization. Read the statement here.

