Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Here are this morning's most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Governor Mark Gordon is supporting President Trump’s efforts to get the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) passed. More information here.

Black bear hunters are alerted that the spring black bear season in Hunt Areas 3 and 4 closed at 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019, and Hunt Areas 1 and 2 closed at 9 a.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019. More information here.

In support of the administration’s goals of conservation stewardship, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) will conduct two prescribed fires between June and July on public lands administered by the High Desert District’s Pinedale Field Office. More information here.

The Minority Opportunities Athletic Association (MOAA) will have a change of leadership as China Jude, Senior Associate Athletics Director and Senior Woman Administrator (SWA) at the University of Wyoming will serve as President through the 2021 membership year. More information here.

Sports:

Going into today’s action at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, The University of Wyoming is in 8th place in the men’s standing with 240 points. Panhandle State University leads the standing with 420 points. Sheridan College is sixth with Casper College in 13th place. In the Women’s Division, Wyoming is in third place with 200 points behind leader McNeese State University and Tarleton State University. Eastern Wyoming College is fourth with Casper College 14th. The CNFR will run through Saturday. For the complete team and individual results go to cnfr.com.

