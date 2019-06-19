Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Wednesday, June 19, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

At their regularly scheduled meeting this morning, the Board of Sweetwater County Commissioners was unable to make a decision on which the next commissioner will be for Sweetwater County. More information here.

The National Weather Service in Riverton is warning residents and travelers of strong winds this afternoon. Here in Sweetwater County, west winds will be increasing to 25 to 35 mph with possible gusts of 45 to 50 mph in some areas. Light high-profile vehicles and vehicles towing trailers should watch for strong crosswinds. Elevated fire behavior will be possible this afternoon as well. High wind warnings are also in effect for surrounding Lincoln and Fremont and Sublette Counties.

Beverage Dynamics magazine has recognized Joe’s Liquor & Bar as one of the winners of their inaugural Top 100 Retailers Awards. More information here.

Let your kids cool off and use their imaginations at the summertime “A is for Art” classes offered by the Community Fine Arts Center. More information here.

