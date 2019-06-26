Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Wednesday, June 26, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

The Sweetwater Board of County Commissions is scheduled to make their decision today on who will fill the current vacant commissioner seat. The three individuals who are in consideration, as submitted by the Sweetwater County Republican Committee, are Island Richards, Lauren Schoenfeld, and John Kolb. More information here.

“That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.” To remember the historic moon landing of Apollo 11, the University of Wyoming Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium will celebrate the event with a full-dome movie called “Dawn of the Space Age.” More information here.

The next exhibit to open at the Community Fine Arts Center will be the work of Wyoming Sue Sommers. “Close to Home” is a recent series of paintings, drawings, and etchings in which the artist has captured the landscapes of Wyoming. More information here.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation, along with contract crews from HK Contractors, is conducting chip seal work this week on WYO 372. Work started yesterday and will last throughout the week, weather permitting. More information here.

