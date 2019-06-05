Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Wednesday, June 5, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

The silo at the corner of Elk Street and Yellowstone Road looks different today as the owners are checking the structural integrity of the building for a possible sale. The silo building is owned by Walton Feed out of Montpelier, Idaho and has been a landmark for the north side of Rock Springs for around 50 years. More information here.

Yesterday, Wyoming Senator Mike Enzi introduced Wyoming native Rob Wallace at a confirmation hearing before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee. Wallace, who was born in Evanston, is the choice to fill the position of the Assistant Secretary for Fish, Wildlife which is part of the Interior Department. More information here.

You can tell it is once again the tourist season in Yellowstone Park. Last Thursday at the Grand Prismatic Spring, a man was seen walking off the boardwalk and on to the restricted hot springs area. A park visitor video the incident, as well as a trespasser vehicle license plate, then turned the video over to park officials. The unidentified man was stopped by authorities and issued a citation. His name has not been released. Park officials remind visitors that leaving the boardwalks is prohibited because of the sensitive thermals as well as scalding hot water just beneath the surface.

The popular Touch A Truck free public event is coming up this Saturday at the Family Recreation Center in Rock Springs. More Information here.

Sports:

The annual Wyoming Shrine Bowl football game is coming up this Saturday in Casper. This is the 46th year for the game which will be played at Casper Natrona’s Cheney Alumni Field. Levi Huffman of Rock Springs, Anthony Mitchell and Anthony Johnson of Green River, and Clancey Gines of Farson-Eden are some of the area players listed on the South team. Proceeds benefit Shriners Hospital for Children in Salt Lake City.

Latest Obituaries:

