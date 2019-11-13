Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Sweetwater School District No. 1 administration vows to make sure schools are safe for students after a parent said her daughter has been subjected to racist comments at Rock Springs High School. More information here.

Wyoming Senators Mike Enzi and John Barrasso, have introduced a resolution to designate December 10 as Wyoming Women’s Suffrage Day. The day would celebrate the 150th anniversary of Wyoming granting women the right to vote. More information here.

The Wyoming Cowboy basketball team will host Cal State Fullerton tonight in Laramie. You can hear the game on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 6:30 p.m. with tipoff at 7 p.m. More information here.

A Rock Springs house fire on Monday was determined to be accidental. The cause of the fire was due to a burning candle, Fire Chief Jim Wamsley said in a press release Tuesday. More information here.

Western Wyoming Community College’s wrestling team is ranked number one by the National Junior College Athletic Association. More information here.

The 2019 Sweetwater Tree of Sharing program is officially underway, and the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County invites everyone to make this a season of giving. More information here.

The Broadway Theater is thrilled to announce that tickets are now available for Lightwire Theater’s A Very Electric Christmas. The performance is at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 3 at The Broadway Theater. More information here.

The Bureau of Land Management High Desert District is scheduled to conduct prescribed fires on public lands administered by the Kemmerer and Pinedale Field offices as part of a multi-year effort. More information here.

The Wyoming Cowboys (6-3 overall, 3-2 MW) head to Utah State (5-4 overall, 4-1 MW) for a 2 p.m. kickoff on Saturday afternoon. The game will be broadcast on 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed on 99ksit.com. More information here.

For the first time in her career, freshman Melissa Mirafuentes was named Mountain West Conference Diver of the Week. It is the second time this season the Cowgirls have taken home the honor. More information here.

