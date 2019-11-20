Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

The Wyoming Cowboy basketball team stopped their losing streak last night with a win over Detroit Mercy. More information here.

The Sweetwater County Commission on Tuesday left the decision to raise ambulance service rates to Sweetwater Medics, saying as a private business it is solely Sweetwater Medics’ decision to make. More information here.

Rock Springs Young at Heart In-Home Services’ Tree of Sharing 2019 is currently underway for this Holiday Season. Each year Rock Springs Young at Heart’s In-Home Services department reaches out to eligible homebound community members to help ensure that they, too, have a joyful holiday season. More information here.

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon announced on Tuesday that firearms manufacturing company Stag Arms LLC will be relocating to Cheyenne by the end of the year. The company currently resides in New Britain, Connecticut. More information here.

To help families and youth make memories in Wyoming’s outdoors, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department launched the Inspire a Kid webpage where anyone can go to find ideas and events to take part in nature and conservation. where anyone can go to find ideas and events to take part in nature and conservation. More information here

Sweetwater County author Tyrel Bramwell has released a sequel to his successful children’s chapter book, “The World of the Wazzlewoods: A Fern & Dale Fairy Tale.” More information here.

The annual Border War football game between the Wyoming Cowboys and Colorado State Rams will kick off Friday night this week at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. The first 5,000 fans will receive a special Wyoming branded Alpine Hat. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Tina Dudic. Details here.

Kris Keierleber. Details here.

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted