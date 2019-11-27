Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Some things have gone back to normal, but the lingering weather conditions caused by Monday’s snow storm continue to wreck havoc on travel conditions along Interstate 80, which remained closed in both directions from Rock Springs to Cheyenne through Tuesday. More information here.

The Wyoming Cowboy basketball team suffers a second loss in Las Vegas Tuesday night to TCU. More information here.

Western Wyoming Beverage has announced its Third Annual “Cans for Cans” Canned Food Drive will again take place at Smith’s Food and Drug in Rock Springs and Green River on Dec. 5. More information here.

Just in time for the winter weather, the City of Rock Springs Streets Department has posted its Snow & Ice Guide on the city’s website. More information here.

Two Rock Springs High School students, Ryan Powers and Favour Wanjoku, signed letters of intent Tuesday to move on to the collegiate level at their respective sports. More information here.

The first practice for the Green River boys basketball team began on Nov. 25, bringing another year of basketball to the school, and with it, high hopes and aspirations for a successful season. More information here.

Locals and visitors will think that The Grinch will ruin Christmas, but he just wants to host a meet and greet before the Lighted Holiday Parade on Dec. 7. More information here.

Wyoming Game and Fish Department Green River Region Chronic Wasting Disease Technician Steve Kyles has nearly 40 years of conserving wildlife and serving people, and he recently signed on to be the CWD technician in southwest Wyoming. More information here.

Many of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department Wildlife Habitat Management Areas are closing to provide protections for wildlife on their winter ranges. The majority of WHMAs close or have restrictions for the winter annually. Check here for closures near you.

A legislative committee last week backed a bill that would allow the buyers of early retirement coal plants access to the grid, a deregulatory step that could affect electricity consumers statewide. A story from WyoFile. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Kary Clark Pitt. Details here.

