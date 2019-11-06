Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

The difficulties in funding ambulance service in the county was once again highlighted Tuesday when the Sweetwater County Commission directed Castle Rock Hospital District to come back in January to ask for the second half of its ambulance subsidy. More information here.

Wyoming Cowboy basketball team scored a 54-40 season opening win over Idaho State last night in Laramie. More information here.

The Wyoming Cowgirls will officially open the 2019-20 season tonight with Sweetwater County native Gerald Mattinson at the helm. More information here.

The Wyoming State Parks will be waiving all day-use/entrance fees for veterans this coming Monday, Veteran’s Day. More information here.

The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the 2019 Lighted Holiday Parade. This year’s theme will be “The Grinch.” More information here.

The YWCA of Sweetwater County will be hosting the Festival of Trees at the Commerce Bank of Wyoming. The event will be Nov. 29 through Dec. 5. More information here.

United Way of Southwest Wyoming (UWSW) announced its expansion of their Sweetwater County Community Diaper Bank into Wamsutter. The Wamsutter Community Diaper Pantry began distributions on Nov. 4 from the Wamsutter Community Health Center. More information here.

A son of Italian immigrants, born and raised in Rock Springs, Teno Roncalio represented Wyoming in the U.S. House of Representatives for 10 years in five non-consecutive terms, the Sweetwater County Historical Museum said in an article released on Friday.​ More information here.

The Rock Springs Amateur Hockey Association Miners played Park County Friday and Saturday in WAHL 19-U hockey, losing on Friday 6-0 but coming back for the tie Saturday 3-3. More information here.

The Wyoming Cowboys football team is on the road this Saturday as they take on nationally-ranked Boise State. Radio coverage for the game will be available on 99.7 Jack FM and streamed on 99ksit.com. The Cowboy Sports Network broadcast will begin at 7:15 p.m. More information here.

In Wyoming approximately 74,000 family caregivers provided an estimated 62 million hours of care — worth a staggering $980 million — to their parents, spouses, partners, and friends in 2017, according to state data available in the latest report of AARP’s Valuing the Invaluable series. More information here.

