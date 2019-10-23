Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

The Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported Tuesday that Sweetwater County’s September unemployment rate was listed at 3.4% slightly lower than August’s rate of 3.5%. More information here.

The Muley Fanatic Foundation Headquarters and the Muley Fanatic Foundation Southwest Wyoming Chapter have been awarded two grants totaling $45,000 to aid mule deer conservation. Natural gas supplier Dominion Energy provided the awards as part of its Environmental Grants program. More information here.

The Green River High School Marching Band put on a performance at the Wyoming High School Activities Association Marching Festival this past weekend in Casper good enough to earn an excellent rating. More information here.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has released an Environmental Assessment (EA) analyzing an additional 396 wind turbines as part of the Chokecherry and Sierra Madre Wind Energy Project located in Carbon County, Wyoming. More information here.

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency invites downtown merchants to attend the quarterly Merchant Meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29 in the lobby of The Broadway Theater. The meeting will highlight upcoming holiday promotions in downtown during the holiday season. More information here.

Providers and facilities interested in offering volunteer healthcare services to low-income patients are invited to take advantage of a special legal liability option offered by the Wyoming Volunteer Health Services Program. More information here.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department encourages anyone who finds or harvests an animal with a radio collar or transmitter to return that collar as soon as possible to any Game and Fish office or employee. More information here.

The Joe Moore Award for the Most Outstanding Offensive Line Unit in College Football today revealed the members of its 2019 midseason honor roll. Earning a spot on this year’s midseason honor roll is the University of Wyoming Offensive Line Unit. More information here.

Steven Susich. Details here.

Lantz Andrew Wallin. Details here.

Gloria Candida Reyes. Details here.

