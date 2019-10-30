Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Tonight, the Wyoming Cowboy basketball team will host Northwest Nazarene in their only exhibition game of the season. Tonight’s game can be heard on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99 KSIT.com beginning at 6:30 with the tipoff at 7. More information here.
- The Wyoming volleyball team saw their seven-match winning streak come to an end Tuesday night in Fort Collins, Colorado. But not before quite the fight. The Cowgirls fell to nationally-ranked Colorado State. More information here.
- The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday morning that the search for Mark Anthony Strittmater has been suspended. Strittmater, 44, was reported missing after he failed to return from an elk hunt in the Medicine Bow National Forest on Oct. 20. More information here.
- Governor Mark Gordon issued a response to Tuesday morning’s release of the Consensus Revenue Estimating Group (CREG) Wyoming State Government Revenue Forecast for Fiscal Year 2020 — Fiscal Year 2024. He proposes the state should tighten its belt and begin to look for ways to ferret out waste. More information here.
- Western Wyoming Community College will host Mary Budd Flitner on Nov. 5. Mary Budd Flitner, author and native of Big Piney, will be in Rock Springs to give a reading from her acclaimed memoir “My Ranch, Too.” More information here.
- The Wyoming Game and Fish Department wants to know how your Wyoming hunt went this year and encourages hunters to fill out their harvest surveys. More information here.
- A workshop on the process of relief or block printing is being held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Community Fine Arts Center. More information here.
- The National Park Service seeks public comment on a proposal to replace the Yellowstone River Bridge in Yellowstone National Park. The bridge is located on the Northeast Entrance Road near Tower Junction. More information here.
- “Women in Wyoming,” a project by photographer, artist and Wyoming native Lindsay Linton Buk is now open at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody, Wyoming. More information here.
Latest Obituaries:
Jeanne Eileen MacLaren-Dewar. Details here.