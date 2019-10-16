Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Wednesday, October 16, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Houston oilfield service giant Halliburton began layoffs Tuesday in the Rock Springs office. Company media contact confirmed the layoff in Rock Springs but again would not say how many local workers are affected by the layoff. More information here.

The Sweetwater County Commission on Tuesday received the official list of projects the county’s municipalities and the hospital would like to be considered for funding by the Special Purpose Tax. More information here.

The Sweetwater County Commissioners approved a request from Sweetwater County Third District Court Judge Nena James on Tuesday for $1,400 to frame photographs of past district judges. More information here.

The 13th community exhibit at the Community Fine Arts Center is on now on display. This year’s theme is “Food in Art” with several different interpretations for viewers to enjoy. More information here.

The Downtown Rock Springs caboose located near the railroad tracks on South Main Street, recently got a fresh coat of paint and repairs. This was through the courtesy of Dominion Energy. See the photo here.

The Sweetwater County Historical Museum is once again issuing a warning about the dangers of going inside the Reliance Tipple, north of Rock Springs. More information here.

The University of Wyoming men’s basketball team has been picked to finish 10th in the upcoming Mountain West season. The results were announced today at the league’s media summit at the Green Valley Ranch in Las Vegas, Nevada. More information here.

Western Wyoming Community College hosts John Marcotte, who will speak on Pop Culture and Gender Norms at 6 p.m. on Oct.24 in room 1302. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Robert Walker III

William "Bill" McCurtain

