Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Wednesday, October 9, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

A change to cold weather is coming our way later today. Today’s scattered rain showers, aided by falling temperatures, are forecasted to turn into snow showers later this afternoon and evening. More information here.

Sweetwater County residents 50 and over can receive free one-on-one tutoring on their cell phones and other mobile devices today and Thursday thanks to students from Green River and Rock Springs High School. More information here.

For the seventh straight year, and tenth time overall, the University of Wyoming Cowgirl soccer program was awarded the College Team Academic Award from the United Soccer Coaches. More information here.

The Sweetwater Events Complex is excited to announce it will host the Newmar Kountry Klub International Rally Aug. 24-28, 2020. The Newmar Kountry Klub International Rally is expected to bring over 1,000 visitors to the area. More information here.

A fire burning on Big Island on the Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge hasn’t increased in size from Monday and the line is a lot more secure. Crews came in on Tuesday with extra pumps and have “made a tremendous amount of progress.” More information here.

Immigrations and Customs Enforcement doubled the size of an immigration facility proposed for outside Evanston in an amended federal document last week, changing the upper limit on the number of beds from 500 to 1,000. More information here.

Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies, based in Casper, is pleased to announce the hiring of Tony Woodell as its new director. Woodell, who was raised in Casper, brings more than 30 years of experience in non-profit management. More information here.

Submissions open soon for the 2021 Wyoming Game and Fish Department Collectible Conservation Stamp art contest. The subject of the 37th annual contest is the osprey, and the winning image will be featured on the 2021 collectible conservation stamp. Artists can start to submit their pieces beginning Jan. 2, 2020. More information here.

Effective Monday, Oct. 14, the Sweetwater County Historical Museum will change over to winter hours. More information here.

Senior High Tech is a collaboration between the school, AARP Wyoming and the Golden Hour Senior Center in Green River. The training is free and there is no requirement to be an AARP member in order to take part in the event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 9 at Golden Hour Senior Center in Green River. More information here.

Pediatric care at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County now has even more expertise to offer. with the addition of Tammy Walker, CPNP-PC, to the team. She has been working in the medical field for nearly 15 years, most recently in neonatal and infant care in a rural hospital setting. More information here.

Alison Arnoldi was recently awarded the Mary K. Anderson Scholarship from the Rock Springs AE Chapter of Wyoming’s State Chapter of the P.E.O. Sisterhood. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Wayne Howard Stevenson. Details here.

Robert Vernon Hunter. Details here.

Arnold A. Palmer. Details here.

