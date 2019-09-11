Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Wednesday, September 11, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Governor Mark Gordon, pursuant to President Donald Trump’s Proclamation, has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flag be flown at half-staff statewide from sunrise until sunset today in honor of Patriot Day, the anniversary of the 9/11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Read the President’s Proclamation here.
- The City of Rock Springs RV Dumping Station, located at 2300 West Sunset Drive, is scheduled to be closed Thursday beginning at 7:00 a.m. until Friday at 4:00 p.m. More information here.
- The City of Rock Springs managed to narrow down the projects it wishes to put forward for consideration for the Specific Purpose Tax. What didn’t change was the price tag. More information here.
- Rock Springs High School is having some growing pains with its new schedule change, but there are signs that the change is making a difference. More information here.
After a bat found in Rock Springs tested positive for rabies, Sweetwater County Health Officer Dr. Jean Stachon along with the Wyoming Department of Health officials warn Wyoming residents to be cautious if they encounter bats. More information here.
- Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport will host an open house for members of the community from 5:30-7 p.m. on Sept. 19 to reveal the latest on the development and growth of the airport. More information here.
- Governor Mark Gordon announced today that Buck McVeigh has been named permanent Chief of Staff. Prior to joining the Governor’s staff, McVeigh served as President of the Wyoming Taxpayers Association for five years. More information here.
- It was a competition of the ages, as the teachers and their classes at Desert View Elementary School vied for the chance to name the school’s mustang mascot. More information here.
Latest Obituaries:
- JoAnna Lee Martin (Aug. 2, 1945-Aug. 28, 2019)
- Phyllis Ann Kisner (Dec. 10, 1962-Sept. 6, 2019)