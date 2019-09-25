Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Wednesday, September 25, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Yesterday evening around 6:00 p.m. Sweetwater County firefighters were called to a wildfire that had started in Dead Horse Canyon south of the Rock Springs belt route. At the last report, the fire consumed about a mile of the length of the canyon. There has been no official release to the cause of the fire.

The Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services is reporting the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose slightly from 3.6% in July to 3.7% in August. More information here.

Wyoming congressional members are supporting President Donald Trump in light of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s statement Tuesday that Democrats would open an impeachment inquiry against the president’s actions. More information here.

Wyoming Cowgirl basketball will hold their first practice sessions today in Laramie. The Cowgirls, under new head coach Gerald Mattinson, will open play on November 1st with an exhibition game against Adams State. The regular season will begin on November 6. Wyoming Cowboy basketball held its first practice session yesterday.

Construction crews began work last week at the Emergency Department entrance to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. More information here.

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) will once again highlight downtown women-owned businesses during October as part of National Women’s Small Business Month. More information here.

The University of Wyoming American Heritage Center’s (AHC) Simpson Institute for Western Politics and Leadership is partnering with Western Wyoming Community College in Rock Springs to host a moderated discussion titled “Breaking the Boom and Bust Cycle in Wyoming: Viewpoints from Southwest Wyoming,” Wednesday, Oct. 9. More information here.

Get out and celebrate Public Lands Day recreating on the land the day is dedicated to. Wyoming’s first Public Lands Day is on Saturday, Sept. 28. More information here.

Dr. Tony Pedri is bringing new orthopedic specialties to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. The Rock Springs native will join doctors Jacques Denker and Joseph Oliver at the Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Clinic of Sweetwater Memorial beginning Oct. 1. More information here.

It’s “Pirates of the Caribbean” meets “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” with a splash of “Monty Python” and “Mad Libs” tossed into the mix at The Broadway Theater as “The Greatest Pirate Story (N)ever Told” takes the stage Friday, Oct. 18. More information here.

Inmates Jason Green and Robert Simpson are on escape status from the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp in Newcastle as of 10:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a Wyoming Department of Corrections news release. More information here.

