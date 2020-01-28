Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Jan. 27, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Sweetwater County School District #2 will hold an event tonight giving residents an opportunity to meet potential candidates for the District’s Superintendent position. More information here.

Wyoming Cowboy basketball will host defending Mountain West Conference champion Utah State tonight in Laramie. More information here.

Congratulations to Byron Zuehlsdorff. The Rock Springs resident was announced as January’s Rock Springs URA Volunteer of the Month. More information here.

With a handful of novel coronavirus cases reported in the United States, the Wyoming Department of Health is closely monitoring the situation and sharing recommendations with Wyoming healthcare providers. More information here.

Advertisement... Story continues below

Obituaries:

David F. Hollings – Details

Mary Zancanella – Details

Mary Elizabeth Richelle Johnson – Details

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted