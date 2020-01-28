Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Jan. 27, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Sweetwater County School District #2 will hold an event tonight giving residents an opportunity to meet potential candidates for the District’s Superintendent position. More information here.
- Wyoming Cowboy basketball will host defending Mountain West Conference champion Utah State tonight in Laramie. More information here.
- Congratulations to Byron Zuehlsdorff. The Rock Springs resident was announced as January’s Rock Springs URA Volunteer of the Month. More information here.
- With a handful of novel coronavirus cases reported in the United States, the Wyoming Department of Health is closely monitoring the situation and sharing recommendations with Wyoming healthcare providers. More information here.
Obituaries:
David F. Hollings – Details
Mary Zancanella – Details
Mary Elizabeth Richelle Johnson – Details