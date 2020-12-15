Wyo4News Morning News Update: December 15, 2020

Here is a recap of this morning’s top Wyo4News stories.

Sponsor

Local News:

**** The Electoral College has made it official on Monday, ratifying Joe Biden’s win over President Trump in the November general election. The presidential electors gave Biden 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232. The results will be sent to Washington and tallied in a Jan. 6 joint session of Congress.

Wyoming’s three Republican electors cast their ballots for President Donald Trump, who easily won the state’s popular vote by a better than 2 to 1 margin.

**** Tuesday’s report from the Wyoming Department of Health showed Sweetwater County’s 65 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases was the highest county total in the state. Laramie County was second with 56. Overall, the state reported 392 new cases. Sweetwater County’s and the state’s active case count dropped Monday. More information here.

**** The Wyoming Department of Health has announced that the first COVID-19 vaccine shipments arrived in Wyoming Monday. The five boxes carry five packages of 975 doses each. The first two of these packages were delivered to public health departments in Casper and Cheyenne. The remaining three packages will be delivered today to hospitals in Cody, Jackson, and Gillette.

Yesterday, during a COVID-19 Zoom meeting with Sweetwater County Public Health, it was announced that the Pfizer vaccine should be on its way to Sweetwater County by next week.

Advertisement

**** The Wyoming Cowgirls evened their Mountain West Conference record to 1 and 1 Monday with a 67-62 road win at UNLV. Alba Sanchez Ramos led the Cowgirls with 20 points. The Cowgirls will host Northern Colorado on Sunday in a non-conference game.

**** The Rock Springs Tigers wrestling team will travel to Star Valley today for a dual match.

**** Both City Councils of Rock Springs and Green River will be meeting tonight at 7 p.m. at their respective City Halls. Click here to view agendas for both meetings.

**** Rock Springs Animal Control has advised the public they are postponing all meet and greets and adoption-related appointments until further notice. The reason given was “unforeseen circumstances.” The shelter will be open from 1:30 – 4:30 p.m. daily for impounded animals by appointment only. Residents need to call Rock Springs Animal Control in advance concerning an impounded animal. Facial coverings will be required for any scheduled visits.

Advertisement

Latest Obituaries:

Patricia Ruffini – Details

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Road Report

Help Wanted