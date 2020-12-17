Wyo4News Morning News Update: December 17, 2020

Here is a recap of this morning’s top Wyo4News stories.

Local News:

**** Wednesday, the Wyoming Department of Health daily report showed Sweetwater County with 15 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Overall, the state had 121 new cases. Laramie County led the state with 32. More information here.

**** The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees has approved a plan for the spring 2021 semester that includes 10 weeks of in-person instruction, a three-day spring break, and five fully online classes to conclude the term. More information here.

**** In sports, the Wyoming Cowboy basketball team is back on the court tonight in Laramie, hosting Omaha in a non-conference game. Broadcast time is 6:30 on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com. The tipoff will is at 7 p.m. More information here. In area high school basketball, Kemmerer is at Farson-Eden in both boys and girls games. In wrestling, Lyman is at Big Piney.

**** The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that their deputies would be testing and evaluating a new restraint device called a BolaWrap. This restraint device is a handheld remote restraint device that uses a partially charged .380- caliber blank cartridge to discharge an eight-foot-long Kevlar cord with four-pronged hooks on each end that wraps around a subject’s torso or legs from up to 25 feet away. The tether restricts the movement of the person’s legs or arms, immobilizing them and allowing deputies to handle the subject without inflicting pain safely.

**** Infinity Power and Controls has donated three bicycles to the Rock Springs Police Department to help replace some recently stolen from the department. Last month, the police department had eight bikes stolen. More information here.

**** The early signing period for college football teams began yesterday. The Wyoming Cowboys announced 17 high school student-athletes who signed with the Pokes. Signees included Cheyenne Central’s Andrew Johnson, considered one of the best high school players in the state. Eleven of the Cowboys signees are listed as three-star recruits, with nine of the players ranked among the best recruits in their states this year.

****** The Green River City Council has awarded a bid to Longhorn Construction to mulch and grind the green waste piles following the September wind storm that destroyed hundreds of trees in the city. Longhorn Construction was one of four companies to submit bids. The contract amount is $109,625. The company hopes to mobilize at the Rodeo grounds after the first of the year and must have the project completed by May 1, 2021. The mulched trees will be used by the City for the new Wastewater Treatment Plant. City residents may also get a chance to use the mulch. The City also announced that Green River residents would be able to dump their Christmas trees at the Rodeo grounds, but they are asking residents clean the trees of all decorations.

**** The WyoRadio/Western Wyoming Beverages Christmas Cruise is coming up Saturday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. Residents help out the local Food Banks while cruising Rock Springs and Green River looking at Christmas lights. WyoRadio will have a map of decorated houses to view and a cash donation box at the White Mountain Library in Rock Springs while Western Wyoming Beverages will have a map and a cash donation location at the Unita Drive parking lot in Green River. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only cash donations can be accepted by the Food Bank. You can learn more at Wyo4News.com.

Latest Obituaries:

Samuel Blackie – Details

