Wyo4News Morning Report: Monday August 5, 2019

To honor the victims of the weekend tragedies in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordan, pursuant to President Donald Trump’s proclamation, has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flags be flown at half-staff statewide until sunset this Thursday. More information here.

Rock Springs High School will be having its 2019 Fall Sports Meeting tonight at 6:00 p.m. in the high school auditorium. According to the Rock Springs High School Facebook page, this is a mandatory meeting for any student and at least one parent of the student, who intends on participating in any fall sports at Rock Springs High School. More information here.

The Rock Springs Civic Center will be presenting their final Family Fun Run of the season tonight. Also today, the Rock Springs Civic Center Youth Development Flag Football registration begins. More information here.

The Woman’s Club of Rock Springs GFWC (WCRS) has announced the names of the applicants who will be receiving their fall $500.00 grants to Western Wyoming Community College. More information here.

