Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Monday, Dec. 23, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Jimmy Orr, the husband of Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr, was arrested this past Friday on suspicion of domestic violence. More information here.
- The Flaming Gorge Classic basketball invitational concluded on Saturday. Check out how the Rock Springs and Green River girls fared in this recap of games.
- University of Wyoming senior golfer Dan Starzinski is one of a select group of collegiate golfers who has been invited to play in the 2019 Patriot All-America Invitational. More information here.
- Need some Christmas cheer? This week on Wyo4News Insights, WyoRadio’s Tom Ellis discovered the favorite Christmas songs of the Wyo4News/WyoRadio staff. Listen to their favorites as sung by the original artist, not the staff (thank goodness!). Click here to listen.
Latest Obituaries: