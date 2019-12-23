Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Monday, Dec. 23, 2019

Here are this morning's most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

  • Jimmy Orr, the husband of Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr, was arrested this past Friday on suspicion of domestic violence. More information here. 

 

  • The Flaming Gorge Classic basketball invitational concluded on Saturday. Check out how the Rock Springs and Green River girls fared in this recap of games.

 

  • University of Wyoming senior golfer Dan Starzinski is one of a select group of collegiate golfers who has been invited to play in the 2019 Patriot All-America Invitational. More information here.

 

  • Need some Christmas cheer? This week on Wyo4News Insights, WyoRadio’s Tom Ellis discovered the favorite Christmas songs of the Wyo4News/WyoRadio staff. Listen to their favorites as sung by the original artist, not the staff (thank goodness!). Click here to listen. 

 

 

