Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Monday, Dec. 23, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Jimmy Orr, the husband of Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr, was arrested this past Friday on suspicion of domestic violence. More information here.

The Flaming Gorge Classic basketball invitational concluded on Saturday. Check out how the Rock Springs and Green River girls fared in this recap of games.

University of Wyoming senior golfer Dan Starzinski is one of a select group of collegiate golfers who has been invited to play in the 2019 Patriot All-America Invitational. More information here.

Need some Christmas cheer? This week on Wyo4News Insights, WyoRadio’s Tom Ellis discovered the favorite Christmas songs of the Wyo4News/WyoRadio staff. Listen to their favorites as sung by the original artist, not the staff (thank goodness!). Click here to listen.

