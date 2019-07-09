Wyo4News Morning Report: Tuesday, July 9, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Over the weekend Wyoming’s highway death toll increased to 82 with the reported death of two Cody motorcyclists on Saturday. More information here.

For 42 cowgirls competing in the Nation High School Finals Rodeo Queen Contest, the competition starts Friday morning and continues through Saturday, July 20 with the crowning ceremony. More information here.

The local Farmer’s Market season is here. Today, Whisler Chevrolet will host their Farmer’s Market from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the car dealership’s parking lot at 2200 Foothill Boulevard in Rock Springs.

Six University of Wyoming Cowgirl golfers were named All-American Scholars Monday by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association. Sarah Hankins, Megan Knadler, Erin Sargent, Samantha Hui, Christina Ciasca, and Casper’s Caitlyn Skavdahl all achieve grade point averages of 3.7 or higher while competing for this year’s Cowgirls golf team.

