Wyo4News Morning Report: Wednesday, July 10, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

A special meeting of the Rock Springs City Council will take place tonight at 5:30. According to the agenda, issues to be discussed include the City of Rock Springs history of construction and funding of the RV sites and the city’s general funding at the Sweetwater County Events Complex. More information here.

The Rock Springs Police department is seeking your help in identifying a suspect in a hit and run crash that took place in the Albertson’s parking lot on Dewar Drive. More information here.

WOGCC Proposes Rule To Address Volume Of Drilling Permits. In accordance with Wyoming’s rulemaking guidelines, the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (WOGCC) released a proposed rule at its July 9, 2019 hearings to initiate the rulemaking process to deal with the increased volume of drilling permits. More information here.

Yellowstone To Conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoints. Yellowstone National Park law enforcement officers will conduct traffic safety checkpoints in the park the week of July 8. Park rangers will look for driver and vehicle safety violations and impaired drivers. More information here.

Cowgirl Golfers Earn WGCA All-America Awards. The Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-American Scholars were announced on Monday, and six University of Wyoming Cowgirls earned the prestigious honor. More information here.

Public Reminded To Be Bear Aware And Practice Safe Food Storage. Grand Teton National Park staff strongly reminds visitors and local residents that proper storage of food items and responsible picnicking are vitally important in bear country. More information here.

Harry Ewing Raced In The Steeplechase At The World University Games. Cowboy distance runner Harry Ewing competed in the World University Games on Tuesday in the steeplechase. Representing his home country of New Zealand, Ewing placed 16th with a time of 9:12.88 in the first round of the competition, just outside the top-15 and narrowly missing the cut to the finals. More information here.

UW Art Student Receives National Scholarship. Aisha Auradou says she strives to create art that makes viewers want to get closer. Tombow Arts and Crafts Products took notice. Auradou, a University of Wyoming junior from Pinedale, recently was named runner-up in the company’s Create Your Best Work Art Scholarship competition. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

James “Jim” Joseph Sulkowski – Details

Erma Cook – Details

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted