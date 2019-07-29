Wyo4News Morning Report

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- While Wyoming’s Big Show portion of the Sweetwater County Fair starts up tomorrow at the Sweetwater Events Complex, 4-H contestants will have a busy day today. The 4-H Swine weigh-in begins at 8:00 a.m. with the Horse Performance event starting at 9:00 a.m. in the Events Complex Indoor Arena. More information here.
- According to the latest unemployment figures from the Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, Sweetwater Counties’ unemployment rate in June stood at 4.2%. More information here.
- The July 10 Pinedale house fire that took the life of 61-year-old James Tipton has been ruled accidental by the Wyoming State Fire Marshall. According to a press release from Sublette County Unified Fire, the fire was caused by a cookstove in the kitchen. The fire also injured Tricia Gregory Gunderson of Pinedale.
- The Rock Springs Sand Puppies baseball season came to an end Saturday in Gillette at the AA State Tournament. More information here.
