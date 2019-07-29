Wyo4News Morning Report

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

While Wyoming’s Big Show portion of the Sweetwater County Fair starts up tomorrow at the Sweetwater Events Complex, 4-H contestants will have a busy day today. The 4-H Swine weigh-in begins at 8:00 a.m. with the Horse Performance event starting at 9:00 a.m. in the Events Complex Indoor Arena. More information here.

According to the latest unemployment figures from the Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, Sweetwater Counties’ unemployment rate in June stood at 4.2%. More information here.

The July 10 Pinedale house fire that took the life of 61-year-old James Tipton has been ruled accidental by the Wyoming State Fire Marshall. According to a press release from Sublette County Unified Fire, the fire was caused by a cookstove in the kitchen. The fire also injured Tricia Gregory Gunderson of Pinedale.

The Rock Springs Sand Puppies baseball season came to an end Saturday in Gillette at the AA State Tournament. More information here.

