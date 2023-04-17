Wyo4News Mother’s Day Shout Out!

Show Off A Mother This Mother’s Day!

Want to be a part of our Mother’s Day Shout Out? For only $10, you can send us a photo of your mother or someone who is a mother that has impacted your life. Included in the price is a 50-word or less description of what makes her special to you.

Entries begin TODAY, April 17 until May 10, 2023.

You can submit photos and wordage to [email protected] or our photo form found HERE.

For payment, you can either call us at 307-362-3793 with a credit card over the phone or fill out this FORM and send it back to the [email protected] email address. You can also come into our office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2717 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, WY. Please include your name, your phone number, the mother’s name, her photo, and a description.

(If over 50 words, Wyo4News has the discretion to edit)