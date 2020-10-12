Wyo4News Mullen Fire Update: October 12, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

(October 12, 2020) — The Mullen Fire burning in the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest in Wyoming and Colorado was reported to be at 27% contained as of 7:18 Sunday evening. The fire size was listed at 175,535 acres with 1,214 firefighters still on station.

Today, firefighters hope to take advantage of precipitation in the area to construct and shore up fireline to protect the Centennial community. Fire officials will be working in coordination with law enforcement agencies and utility groups to assess lifting some of the current evacuations.

Monday’s fire weather: According to Sunday evening’s report, the area will lose some moisture from the atmosphere. Not only will most of the clouds exit into Monday, but afternoon relative humidity values drop back into the 20-30 percent range. Strong winds will continue to be the main weather concern through Wednesday.