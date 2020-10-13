Wyo4News Mullen Fire Update: October 13, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

(October 13, 2020) — As of 8:35 p.m. Monday, the Mullen Fire burning in the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest was listed at 176,047 acres with containment improved to 30%, up from Sunday night’s 27%. Over 1,200 firefighters are still reported on scene.

Containment efforts were aided by Sunday’s one to two inches of snow in the Snowy Range, which slowed the fire’s progress to the north. But Monday, wind gusts of 40 to 60 mph made for a difficult firefighting day. Those winds are expected to continue today and Wednesday with gusts in the 50 to 70 mph range.

According to last night’s report, firefighters hope to take advantage of the elevated moisture to construct and shore up indirect, alternate, and contingency firelines to protect the Centennial community.

Wyoming Highway 230 from the Colorado state border to Woods Landing, Wyoming, remained closed Monday.