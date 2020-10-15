Wyo4News Mullen Fire Update: October 15, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

(October 15, 2020) — As of 9:55 p.m. Wednesday, the Mullen Fire burning in the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest was reported to be 34 percent contained, with the fire size listed at 176,371 acres. There were 1,147 firefighters listed on station.

Wednesday evenings reported stated the fire containment is on the western and southern edge to the north of Lake Owen except for a section near Woods Landing in Wyoming. The finger near Woods Landing is now contained on the south side.

Snow persists in the highest elevations of the fire area and in shaded areas at lower elevations. Despite strong winds, fire behavior was minimal in most areas yesterday. Active fire and strong winds in the Albany area created spot fires that firefighters put out in the grass near Hwy 11.

Fox Creek Road is open to local residents only from Hwy 11 to Hwy 230. Reopening additional roads depends on fire activity and post-fire hazards, which are being assessed in coordination with the county sheriff.

According to last night’s report, today, firefighters will monitor and engage the fire where possible but will be cautious because of high winds and blowing debris and ash. Crews are repairing dozer lines and fences. and will chip brush piles from community fuel reduction work near Ryan Park. Structure protection remains in place.

The Burned Area Emergency Response Team (BAER) is beginning field assessments of damage to natural and cultural resources. The team includes specialists in soils, hydrology, vegetation, engineering, recreation, and archaeology.