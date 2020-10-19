Wyo4News Mullen Fire Update: October 19, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

(October 19, 2020) — The Mullen Fire burning in parts of the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest was listed at 55 percent contained as of 10 p.m. Sunday. The fire area was listed at just over 176,300 acres.

Advertisement

Over the weekend, evacuated residents of Albany, Rambler, Moore’s Gulch, Keystone, and Lake Creek were allowed back onto their properties to assess any damage and winterize their homes. The number of firefighters on station has been reduced to 818, with some reassigned to the nearby Cameron Peak Fire in Colorado.

From last night’s report, breezy conditions will continue. Cloudy conditions with scattered showers will moderate fire behavior and further reduce heat within the fire perimeter. Low to moderate fire behavior anticipate except for grass fuels in the exposed lower elevations. Clouds kept humidity higher, with humidity minimums around 40 percent. Temperatures were mostly in the 40s.