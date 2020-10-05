Wyo4News Mullen Fire Update: October 5, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

(October 5, 2020) — The Mullen Fire now stands at 147,127 acres as of 10:15 p.m. Sunday. Containment of the fire burning in the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest in Wyoming and Colorado is now listed at 14% with just over 1,100 personnel working on station.

Sunday, crews conducted firing operations in the north above the Savage Run Wilderness in south-central Wyoming to remove fuels ahead of the fire. Firing was also accomplished in Wyoming’s Keystone area near the 542 Road and The Sawmill Park area near Hwy 230. Good burning conditions resulted in large amounts of smoke.

Today, Red Flag Warning conditions are expected to challenge firefighters with low humidity readings and west to northwest winds gusting to 40 mph. A significant amount of fire spread is expected with dry conditions.