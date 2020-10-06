Wyo4News Mullen Fire Update: October 6, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

(October 6, 2020) — The Mullen Fire burning in the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest in Wyoming and Colorado grew by about 4,600 acres Monday. As of the last report Monday evening around 7 p.m., the fire had grown to 151,711 acres with containment still listed at 14 percent. Over 1,100 firefights are involved with the blaze.

Yesterday, fire crews continued aggressive firing operations to secure lines in several locations, including the northwest, northcentral and southeast areas of the fire. On the north/northwest corner, crews worked to tie in lines to the 500 road north of Wyoming’s Savage Run Wilderness to keep the fire south of the road. Along the north-central flank, the multi-day firing neared completion along the 542 road. They also tied into the Keystone Fire scar and worked in front of the fire in the Rob Roy and Cinnabar Park areas.

Thick smoke from these multiple operations was carried into to the Laramie area by west winds.

To the southeast, aerial ignitions took place between the fire’s edge between Wyoming’s Miller’s Lake and the Pelton Creek area to protect Woods Landing. Structure protection in the communities to the west of WY230 is ongoing in preparation for offensive firing. The smoke eventually grounded air operations.

The 24-hour fire projection as of last evening’s report was: Spread potential is high, critical fire weather conditions. Expect active burning as fire consumes dead and down fuels. A significant fire spread is expected with dry conditions.

The Mullen Fire started back on September 17. The cause is still under investigation.