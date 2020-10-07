Wyo4News Mullen Fire Update: October 7, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

(October 7, 2020) — The Mullen Fire burning in the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest increased in size Tuesday. As of 9:50 p.m., the fire size was listed at 161,151 acres, around 9,400 more acres than Monday’s report. Containment was still listed at 14 percent with 1,050 firefighters on station.

According to fire officials, warm, dry, and windy conditions produced critical fire weather that yielded fire perimeter growth mainly on the northwest and then on the fire’s east-central perimeter. Crews worked to hold and improve fire lines widened by previous firing operations initiated to increase line depth and contain potential long-range spotting across highway WY230.

Over the next 24 hours, officials expect significant fire spread with the cured fuels and dry conditions. Today’s winds are forecast to be 8 to 14 mph with area gusts of 25-30 mph out of the southwest. Area daytime temperatures will be in the 62-69 degree range.