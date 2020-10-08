Wyo4News Mullen Fire Update: October 8, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

(October 8, 2020) — The Mullen Fire in Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest grew by another 5,500 acres Wednesday according to a report filed around 10:30 p.m. The fire’s total acreage is now listed at 166,674, with 1,079 firefighters on station.

Heavy air tankers worked the Albany area yesterday according to reports from Mullen Fire Information. The fire is still listed at 14 percent containment.

Last night’s report stated, priority action is taking place in Albany, Centennial, and Ryan Park Subdivision with specifically designated Structure Protection Groups.

Over the next 24 hours, critical fire weather conditions are forecast. Winds are expected to be out of the west gusting to 25 mph with temperatures in the 60’s and humidity levels between 15 and 20 percent.