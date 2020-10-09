Wyo4News Mullens Fire Update: October 9, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

(October 9, 2020) — The Mullen Fire burning in the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest continues to grow. According to a report issued Thursday at 9:09 p.m, the fire grew by another 4,400 acres yesterday to total 171,031 acres. The containment percentage grew to 18 percent Thursday night, up from Wednesday’s 14 percent. Approximately 1186 firefighters and support staff were on the scene.

Thursday, fire crews assessed need and ordered supplies for structure protection in the Ryan Park and Centennial areas in the event the fire moves closer. Late Wednesday, a burnout was conducted to secure the area about four miles north of A Bar A ranch in the northwest section of the fire.

While the north perimeter is resistant to containment due to heavy concentrations of dead and down fuels, the fire is being held in the Rambler area along Hwy 338. Structure protection efforts there and around Keystone have been successful. Helicopters will be assisting with water drops.

The fire has worked its way around Albany. Firefighters will focus on suppression efforts in the transition between timber and grasslands along the old railroad line between Albany and Centennial. Fixed-wing aircraft will be helping to fortify that line as clear air allows.

Grazing lands between Albany and Sheep Mountain provide a fuel break for firefighters assisted by fixed-wing aircraft and retardant to limit fire spread to the east as conditions allow.

Structure protection efforts in the Foxborough and Fox Park areas have been successful as they have been in the Mountain Home area, although there is a bit more heat in that area.

Fire Weather for Friday: Very dry and continued warm with high 62-69 degrees. West southwest winds of 12-17 mph are expected with gusts to 25 and 30 mph. The minimum relative humidity is expected to be eight to 14 percent.