Wyo4News News Mid-Day Recap: February 18, 2018

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories

Local News:

**** Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has sent a letter to Department of the Interior Acting Secretary Scott de la Vega, outlining concerns over his recent order, which the governor states “is causing delays in routine approvals for oil and gas companies holding valid drilling permits.” Gordon also stated the secretarial order’s 60-day pause on new oil and gas authorizations comes “with severe implications that devastate the State of Wyoming’s revenue in the near-term with the potential to spell a long-term blow for our State’s economic wellbeing.”

According to the Governor Office, Wyoming is experiencing a backlog of actions that would normally be routinely granted by state Bureau of Land Management offices. Instead, those decisions are being shuttled to Interior or BLM headquarters in either Grand Junction or Washington, DC for bureaucratic review, causing unnecessary delays and driving up costs.

**** Yesterday afternoon, police in Lander responded to a residential shooting that injured one person. A suspect has been taken into custody. No official word was released to the extent of the injuries to the shooting victim or the identity of the alleged shooter. The case is still under investigation by Lander police.

**** Just five new COVID-19 cases were reported in Sweetwater County Wednesday in the Wyoming Department of Heath’s daily report. The county’s active case count dropped to 47, with 1,168 active cases reported in the entire state. The number of statewide COVID-19 related hospitalizations also continued to drop, numbering 32 as of Wednesday. Just one of those hospitalizations was in Sweetwater County. More information here.

**** At last night’s Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency 2021 Downtown First Awards, Francine Parks was named the “Volunteer of the Year.” Debra Soule of the Community Fine Arts Center won the award for “Outstanding Individual.” Other awards went to Pla Mor Lanes for “Outstanding Downtown Business,” Rocky Mountain Power for “Spirit of Downtown Award,” Hucker’s for “Outstanding New Business/Merchant,” and The Stellar Cellar won the beautification award.

An “Award of Appreciation” was also given to Terri Nations, recognizing her more than 10-years of employment at the Rock Springs URA. Congratulations to all.

**** The Downtown Rock Springs/URA is seeking the public’s help in a video/picture shoot that will be part of a presentation by Wyoming Main Street at the upcoming National Main Street Conference. The video/photoshoot is coming up Friday at 1:30 at Western Wyoming Community College. More information here.

Sports:

**** The Wyoming Cowboys defeated New Mexico last night 83-74 in overtime to improve to 11-9 on season and 5-8 in the Mountain West Conference. The two teams will play again Friday night. More information here.

**** The Rock Springs Tigers will be competing this afternoon at the Class 4A Wyoming High School Boys Swimming and Diving Championships in Laramie. Preliminary rounds will take place today, with the 4A championship finals slated for Friday morning. Tomorrow afternoon, Green River, Kemmerer, Lyman, and Sublette County will be among teams competing for the 3A state title also taking place in Laramie.

**** In area high school basketball, Green River will host Evanston, Rock Springs will be home against Riverton, Mountain View is at Kemmerer, and Wyoming Indian at Big Piney.

Latest Obituaries:

